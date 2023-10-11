Las Vegas teens accused in intentional hit-and-run death of bicyclist plead not guilty

Jzamir Keys, left, and Jesus Ayala, right, appear in court in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 11.
Jzamir Keys, left, and Jesus Ayala, right, appear in court in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 11.(FOX5)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 9:38 AM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two Las Vegas teens, who allegedly recorded the moment they targeted and fatally struck a bicyclist in a Las Vegas hit-and-run crash, appeared in court on Wednesday.

Jesus Ayala and Jzamir Keys, who were 17 and 16 at the time of the incident, both pleaded not guilty.

Both Ayala and Keys were indicted Friday and charged as adults with several felonies, including murder and auto theft.

Las Vegas police have said officers tied the teens to at least three hit-and-run incidents the morning of Aug. 14. Friday’s indictment expands on the charges the teens were already facing, AP reported.

‘I’ll be out in 30 days:’ Las Vegas teen accused in deadly crash involving retired cop said he’d get a ‘slap on the wrist’

The alleged hit-and-run incidents include the crash that killed cyclist Andreas “Andy” Probst, a 64-year-old retired former police chief from the city of Bell, California, who was pedaling along the side of a road when he was hit.

One of the Las Vegas teens accused in the death of a retired cop said he’d get a "slap on the wrist."

The video, which was shot from the front passenger seat of an allegedly stolen vehicle, shows the car approaching Probst from behind on an otherwise traffic-free road. AP reported that male voices can be heard laughing as the vehicle steers toward Probst and rams the bicycle. Probst is thrown backward across the hood and into the windshield. He is then seen on the ground next to the curb.

Along with murder and residential burglary, the teens were indicted on charges of battery, attempted murder and residential burglary, and multiple counts of automobile grand larceny and possession of a stolen vehicle.

The younger teen also was indicted on a charge of possessing burglary tools, according to AP.

Under Nevada law, the most severe sentence the teens could receive on the murder charge, if convicted, is 20 years to life in state prison, not the death penalty, according to AP. That’s because they were not 18 at the time they were accused of the crimes. One of them has since turned 18.

A status check for both Ayala and Keys was set for Oct. 24 at 9:30 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Reno Police Dept. responds to a report of a shooting at an apartment complex on N. McCarran...
Seven shot in northwest Reno; 2 critically injured
The mail drop off box located
U.S. Postal Service dealing with skyrocketing cases of mail theft
The scene of a fatal hit-and-run on Kietzke Lane in Reno.
Pedestrian killed in Kietzke Lane hit-and-run
Christian Webber (left) and Collin Bernard (right) model their Reno and Nevada themed apparel...
Nevada popularity growing across the Nation
Cody Ward
Lyon County Sheriff’s Office ends standoff in Dayton with arrest of suspect

Latest News

In this photo provided by Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue , members of the Truckee Meadows Fire...
NTSB releases report on Reno Air Races crash
FILE - President Joe Biden talks with reporters after delivering remarks on student loan debt...
Biden says the FTC’s proposed ban on junk fees will help families and ‘honest’ businesses
Janetta Delee
Woman charged after fight on RTC bus
Rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, in Gaza City, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022.
Rosen joins other Senators in calling for batteries for Israel’s Iron Dome
KOLO News Now at 3
Nourish & Flourish Kitchen and Market