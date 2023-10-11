Carson City police looking for suspect in vehicle burglary

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in a vehicle burglary.

They say the alleged burglary happened at a residence around E. Nye Lane and Concord Drive.

The suspect was last seen wearing dark clothes, a Pittsburg Pirates baseball hat, a black backpack, and riding a black bicycle. No other physical description was provided.

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is now asking for help from the public in identifying the suspect. Anyone who can is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office’s Investigation Division at 775-283-7855 or the non-emergency line at 775-887-2007.

