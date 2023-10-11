Camaro possibly tied to Idaho cold case may be in Reno, police say

The front of the Camaro police are looking for
The front of the Camaro police are looking for(The Boise Police Department)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 11:58 AM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Camaro police believe may be tied to a cold case in Idaho could be in the Reno area, according to detectives.

Detectives with the Boise Police Department are gathering information related to the 1994 disappearance of Krystyn Dunlap. New information has led them to a car that may have been involved in the disappearance, a 1989 Z28 Camaro with a VIN number of 1G1FP21E3KL147418.

Police say the car was originally grey at the time of Dunlap’s disappearance, but it may now be a different color.

“Even though it’s been decades, we have reason to believe that this Z28 Camaro could be the evidence we need to help solve what happened to Krystyn and find justice for her and her family,” said Boise Police Sgt. Justin Kendall. “We are looking for any information that will help us figure out what happened to this vehicle and where it might be now.”

The Camaro has been sold and given away multiple times since 1994, with its last known location being Sun Valley around 20 years ago. Police say they are interested only in the car and not its owner, as none of them since 1994 are suspected of wrongdoing or are under investigation.

“We are asking people to spread the word that we are looking for this car. If you have a friend or neighbor with an old Camaro on their property, ask about it, check the VIN,” said Sgt. Kendall. “Please check old salvage yards, hobby/part shops, etc. It’s possible that as of about 2000, it was no longer running and was being used as a parts car, potentially ending up in the amateur car racing/car building circuit. We know it’s a long shot, but we would really like to find this car.”

Tips leading to a felony arrest in this investigation can be reported to Crime Stoppers of Southwest Idaho, who are offering a $1,000 reward. They can be reached at 208-343-2677.

The hunt for the Camaro stems from a case that began on Oct. 16, 1994, when Dunlap’s mother reported that her daughter had run away and was missing. Krystyn’s friends or acquaintances had reported they were in contact with her in the days and weeks that followed, but she has never been officially located.

Krystyn was born in January of 1977 and was 17 at the time of her disappearance. Her status was changed in 1998 from a runaway to a missing person, as she would have been of legal “adult” age.

Foul play is suspected in her disappearance.

