Widening project on Pyramid Highway to cause major lane reductions

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A highway widening project on Pyramid Highway will cause major lane reductions.

The Nevada Department of Transportation will be implementing the reductions and turn closures over upcoming weekends as part of a two-year NDOT project to widen and enhance two and a half miles of the highway.

Lane reductions will take place on the highway between Los Altos Parkway and Golden View Drive on the weekend starting on Oct. 14 and Oct. 21 starting at 9:00 p.m. The highway will be reduced to a minimum of one lane in each direction.

Speed limits will be reduced to 35 miles an hour and some left turns will be temporarily closed throughout the weekends. NDOT says drivers should expect the following traffic control on Pyramid Highway between Queen Way and Golden View Drive through the summer of 2025:

Lanes will be slightly reduced in width and shifted through the work zone 24/7.

Lanes will be reduced to one lane overnight primarily between 8 p.m.-7a.m. Sunday evenings through Friday mornings.

While the majority of delays will be brief, drivers can anticipate travel delays of up to 30 minutes through the work zone.

Speed limits reduced through the work zone 24/7.

Pedestrian and bicycle access will remain available, with marked pedestrian detours in place in certain sections of the work zone.

Access is not available to BLM recreation area on the west side of the highway during construction.

Periodic overnight single lane closures will take place on cross streets in the area, such as Disc Drive and Los Altos Parkway.

Construction schedule is weather permitting and subject to change.

The work is part of a two-year, $66 million project. One and a half miles of Pyramid Highway will be widened from four to six lanes between Queen Way and Los Altos Parkway. Three quarters of a mile of existing four-lane roadway from Los Altos Parkway to Golden View Drive will be reconstructed as well.

A 10-foot-wide shared use path, five-foot bike lanes, raised medians, smart traffic signals, and enhanced lighting, landscaping and aesthetics, as well as drainage infrastructure are part of the project.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.