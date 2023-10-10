Washoe County School District implements first electric buses

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For some students in Washoe County, the ride to school is now smoother and quieter.

“This was a long time coming,” said Marie Steele of NV Energy.

An incentive program was recently created by NV Energy to help finance the implementation of buses that produce zero emissions for the Washoe County School District.

The district says that this is a pilot program designed to test out how well the new buses will work. We are told they only have about 110 miles of range, but that is more than enough in flat, condensed neighborhoods like the ones around Roger Corbett Elementary and Wooster High School.

For the most part the new buses look like the old buses. One way you can tell the difference is the lack of front engine vents, due to the obvious fact that they don’t have engines.

“EV technology is growing,” said Scott Lee of the WCSD. “It is one of the ways of the future and we are all going to be getting on board at some point in time.”

The inside of the new buses definitely look and feel very new, much to the delight of bus drivers like Brad Thurman.

“There are different ways that we drive the buses,” he mentioned. “No transmission, no gears, and a gauge that says how much battery we are using so we can keep in in optimal range.”

So far it is just the two electric buses that are in use, but the topic is already being brought up in front of the school board to decide when more will be added.

