Trump signs on to join First in the West Nevada Caucus

Former President Donald Trump speaks as he visits a Trump 2024 campaign office in Summerville,...
Former President Donald Trump speaks as he visits a Trump 2024 campaign office in Summerville, S.C., Monday, Sept. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)(Artie Walker Jr. | AP)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 9:22 AM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Former President and current GOP nominee favorite Donald Trump will be joining the First in the West Nevada Caucus.

“I am honored to officially file to run in the First in the West Nevada Caucus,” President Trump said. “Taking back the White House and defeating Crooked Joe Biden in the Silver State will send a strong signal that the America First movement grows more powerful every day. I look forward to working with the Nevada Republican Party and Chairman McDonald to ensure Nevada votes Republican in the general election.”

The Caucus will take place on Feb. 8, 2024, and is the only method for receiving RNC delegates to the national convention. Voters can pre-register here.

“We are thrilled to welcome President Donald J. Trump to the First in the West Nevada Caucus. His strong America First policies resonate with voters in the Silver State and across the nation. This is a tremendous opportunity for Nevadans to connect with a candidate who has a proven track record of delivering results.”

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Reno Police Dept. responds to a report of a shooting at an apartment complex on N. McCarran...
Seven shot in northwest Reno; 2 critically injured
The mail drop off box located
U.S. Postal Service dealing with skyrocketing cases of mail theft
The scene of a fatal hit-and-run on Kietzke Lane in Reno.
Pedestrian killed in Kietzke Lane hit-and-run
Christian Webber (left) and Collin Bernard (right) model their Reno and Nevada themed apparel...
Nevada popularity growing across the Nation
Cody Ward
Lyon County Sheriff’s Office ends standoff in Dayton with arrest of suspect

Latest News

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, left, argues a point with businessman Vivek Ramaswamy,...
Some GOP candidates propose acts of war against Mexico to stop fentanyl. Experts say that won’t work
People wait in line to vote at a polling place on June 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. The Nevada...
Nevada must hold a GOP presidential primary, despite party-run caucus 2 days later
Migrants who crossed the Rio Grande and entered the U.S. from Mexico are lined up for...
Biden faces more criticism about the US-Mexico border, one of his biggest 2024 problems
Washoe County Registrars Office
Election workers needed in Washoe County