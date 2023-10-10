Nye County Sheriff Deputy, shoots, kills armed suspect

Nye County Sheriff's Office logo
Nye County Sheriff's Office logo(FOX5)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 8:57 AM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PAHRUMP, Nev. (KOLO) - A man was shot and killed by a deputy with the Nye County Sheriff’s Office Sunday afternoon after police say a suspect pointed a gun at one of their personnel.

The NCSO got a call at around 4:45 p.m. Sunday of an ongoing family dispute in the 500 block of Bunarch Road in Pahrump. The call escalated into a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, as one of the people involved in the dispute was a convicted felon.

The suspect, who has not yet been identified, barricaded himself in his residence and refused to exit.

At around 8:20 p.m., the sheriff’s office says he pointed a gun at a member of their personnel, resulting in a deputy firing their weapon, striking the suspect. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office says they will be providing more details on this incident on Wednesday.

