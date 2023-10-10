No injuries reported after school bus collides with bicyclist

By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 9:08 AM PDT|Updated: seconds ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - No injuries were reported after a Washoe County School District bus collided with a bicyclist Tuesday morning.

The WCSD says a special education bus driver hit a man near Rock Boulevard and Prater Way around 7:00 a.m.

No students were on the bus at the time of the crash, and Sparks Police say both the driver and the bicyclist claimed to have the right of way.

No one was cited in the crash.

