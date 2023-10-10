Nevada woman pleads guilty to preparing false tax returns

WASHINGTON (KOLO) - A Nevada woman is pleading guilty to charges she helped prepare false income tax returns.

Court documents show that between 2015 and 2020, Jessica Avras operated a Las Vegas tax preparation business. The court says that during those five years, Avras prepared and filed false returns that fraudulently reduced the income tax owed and/or inflated the tax refunds due to her clients.

They say Avras reported fictitious business that had significant purported losses or reported fabricated deductions, including noncash charitable contributions and sales tax.

Avras admitted her conduct caused a tax loss to the IRS of around $525,000. She will be sentenced on Jan. 4 2024, and faces a maximum of three years in prison.

In addition, Avras will also go on parole and face fines.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.