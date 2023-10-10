Nevada Representative Lee urging help for Americans trying to leave Israel

14 American citizens have killed in the fighting
The fighting has already killed 14 Americans, President Biden confirmed Tuesday.
The fighting has already killed 14 Americans, President Biden confirmed Tuesday.(ME)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 3:01 PM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - Nevada Representative Susie Lee is among those calling on the State Department to provide assistance for Americans seeking to leave Israel.

Lee joined Congresswomen Grace Meng (D-NY) and Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY) in penning a letter Secretary of State Antony Blinken calling for immediate action to ensure the safe evacuation of any and all American citizens seeking to leave Israel amid the fighting.

14 American citizens have killed in the fighting as of the publishing of this article. Many airlines have also suspended service to and from Israel, leaving some Americans trapped and unable to return to the United States.

“While we appreciate the steps the Biden administration is taking to provide additional security assistance to Israel, we urge the State Department to use all resources at its disposal, including charter flights, to help those Americans that remain in Israel and wish to return to the United States,” wrote the Members. “At this harrowing moment in Israel’s history, it is more important than ever that every American who is looking to return home have the opportunity to do so.”

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Reno Police Dept. responds to a report of a shooting at an apartment complex on N. McCarran...
Seven shot in northwest Reno; 2 critically injured
The mail drop off box located
U.S. Postal Service dealing with skyrocketing cases of mail theft
The scene of a fatal hit-and-run on Kietzke Lane in Reno.
Pedestrian killed in Kietzke Lane hit-and-run
Christian Webber (left) and Collin Bernard (right) model their Reno and Nevada themed apparel...
Nevada popularity growing across the Nation
Cody Ward
Lyon County Sheriff’s Office ends standoff in Dayton with arrest of suspect

Latest News

Biden addresses the war in Israel. (CNN, POOL)
Biden remarks on Israel: Our resolve is clear
Former President Donald Trump speaks as he visits a Trump 2024 campaign office in Summerville,...
Trump signs on to join First in the West Nevada Caucus
The flags will be at half-mast until Oct. 14. (AP Foto/Fatima Shbair)
Lombardo orders flags to half-staff to commemorate victims in Israel
GRAPHIC WARNING (CNN, ISRAELI GOVERNMENT PRESS OFFICE, X, @IDFONLINE, WAFA NEWS AGENCY,...
GRAPHIC: US leaders stand with Israel as strikes on Gaza continue