Mountain Music Parlor invites community to “Roadkill Rendezvous: An Atypical Variety Show”

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Mountain Music Parlor, Reno’s first and only dedicated American Folk music shop, is getting ready to host “Roadkill Rendezvous: An Atypical Variety Show.”

Owner, Renee Lauderback, along with performers, Krista Jenkins (singer, songwriter and actress) and Ron Brinegar, (gentleman cowboy poet), stopped by Morning Break Tuesday to invite the community out to their show on Saturday, Oct. 14.

“Roadkill Rendezvous: An Atypical Variety Show” also features Corky Brumble, a comedian who is listed as one of America’s Top 100 Most Influential Accordionists; and Tex Weir a 3rd Generation Texan and professional trombonist who played with BB King’s band. Weir is also credited as an authentic cowboy songster, storyteller and trick roper.

“Roadkill Rendezvous” will be happening once a quarter and will rotate in different performers each time. For more information and to get your tickets for this weekend’s concert, click here.

The music store is a multi-faceted music house unlike any other in Northern Nevada. It was founded by life-time local Lauderback and her husband, Donald. Mountain Music Parlor offers quality string instruments like deering banjo, gibson mandolins, fiddles, ukuleles and Native American flutes; music lessons for all ages; jams to support heritage music and build community; and concerts showcasing top shelf performers of traditional music. Their mission is to teach, support and pass on America’s grass roots music. You can get more information online, on Facebook and on Instagram.

