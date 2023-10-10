Mountain Music Parlor invites community to “Roadkill Rendezvous: An Atypical Variety Show”

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:29 AM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Mountain Music Parlor, Reno’s first and only dedicated American Folk music shop, is getting ready to host “Roadkill Rendezvous: An Atypical Variety Show.”

Owner, Renee Lauderback, along with performers, Krista Jenkins (singer, songwriter and actress) and Ron Brinegar, (gentleman cowboy poet), stopped by Morning Break Tuesday to invite the community out to their show on Saturday, Oct. 14.

“Roadkill Rendezvous: An Atypical Variety Show” also features Corky Brumble, a comedian who is listed as one of America’s Top 100 Most Influential Accordionists; and Tex Weir a 3rd Generation Texan and professional trombonist who played with BB King’s band. Weir is also credited as an authentic cowboy songster, storyteller and trick roper.

“Roadkill Rendezvous” will be happening once a quarter and will rotate in different performers each time. For more information and to get your tickets for this weekend’s concert, click here.

The music store is a multi-faceted music house unlike any other in Northern Nevada. It was founded by life-time local Lauderback and her husband, Donald. Mountain Music Parlor offers quality string instruments like deering banjo, gibson mandolins, fiddles, ukuleles and Native American flutes; music lessons for all ages; jams to support heritage music and build community; and concerts showcasing top shelf performers of traditional music. Their mission is to teach, support and pass on America’s grass roots music. You can get more information online, on Facebook and on Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Reno Police Dept. responds to a report of a shooting at an apartment complex on N. McCarran...
Seven shot in northwest Reno; 2 critically injured
The mail drop off box located
U.S. Postal Service dealing with skyrocketing cases of mail theft
The scene of a fatal hit-and-run on Kietzke Lane in Reno.
Pedestrian killed in Kietzke Lane hit-and-run
Christian Webber (left) and Collin Bernard (right) model their Reno and Nevada themed apparel...
Nevada popularity growing across the Nation
Cody Ward
Lyon County Sheriff’s Office ends standoff in Dayton with arrest of suspect

Latest News

Candlelight Concerts perform classical and contemporary music in stunning venues around the...
International music sensation Candlelight Concerts bringing three unique shows to Reno
Candlelight Concert
Candlelight Concert Comes to Reno
Mountain Music Parlor Variety Show
Mountain Music Parlor Variety Show
109 Comstock Ladies Raffle Fundraiser
109 Comstock Ladies raffling off 1998 Mercedes Benz to raise money for students