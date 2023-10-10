Lombardo orders flags to half-staff to commemorate victims in Israel

The flags will be at half-mast until Oct. 14. (AP Foto/Fatima Shbair)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 8:41 AM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo has ordered flags in the state at half-staff to honor those who died in Hamas’ attacks on Israel.

The Governor also ordered the Nevada State Capitol Building to be lit up blue to honor the victims of the attacks.

All flags at state public buildings and grounds will be at half-mast from today until sunset on Oct. 14.

In a statement, Lombardo said: “My prayers are with Israel and the Israeli families suffering from Hamas’ unprovoked terrorist attacks today. These attacks are abhorrent, and Israel has a right to defend itself. Today — and every day — the United States and the American people stand with Israel.”

Lombardo will also deliver remarks Tuesday evening at Temple Beth Sholom in Las Vegas alongside Jacky Rosen, Clark County Sheriff McMahill, Jewish Nevada, the ADL, the Israeli American Council, and the Board of Rabbis of Southern Nevada.

