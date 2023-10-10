KOLO Cooks: Urban Roots hosts Humble Harvest fundraiser

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - This Tuesday’s special edition of KOLO Cooks featured special guest chef, Chris Cowell from Rogue Chefs who is taking the lead on the dinner event at Urban Roots this weekend. Cowell, along with Chef Jonathan Chapin from Reno Recipes and Jenny Angius from Urban Roots, prepared a sample of the food they’ll be serving at the Humble Harvest: Plant to Plate Dinner on Saturday, Oct. 14. Tickets and more information about the fundraiser can be found online.

Here’s the list of ingredients for Cowell’s braised short rib, sweet potato gratin along with braised turnips and red chard..

Ingredients:

SHORT RIB 4# boneless short rib 2 tbsp salt & pepper 1oz grape seed oil 2 cups burgundy wine 4 carrots 1 red onion 6 ribs celery 1 can fire roasted tomatoes 4 sprigs rosemary 6 sprigs thyme 6 cloves garlic 1 qt beef stock

SWEET POTATO GRATIN 2 sweet potatoes 2 cups heavy cream 2 cups parmesan shredded 1 cup smoked Gouda shredded 2 tsp salt & pepper

BRAISED TURNIPS 6 turnips

2 tbsp butter 2 tsp salt & pepper 1/2 cup white wine 1 lemon zest and juice 1 mandarin orange zest and juice 1 lime zest and juice 1 cup vegetable stock

BRAISED RED CHARD 2 bunches red chard 2 tbsp butter 1 tsp salt & pepper 1/4 cup burgundy wine



Directions:

SHORT RIB In a cast iron pan season and sear the short rib on all sides. In a deep roasting pan add all the beef stock, vegetables, garlic and herbs. Remove the short rib and place in roasting pan. Deglaze cast iron pan and pour into roasting pan. Cover tightly with foil and roast at 350 degrees for 4 hours. Strain and reserve liquid. Add a few spoonfuls of vegetables to liquid and blend until smooth.

SWEET POTATO GRATIN Peel sweet potato and slice thin on mandolin or slicer. In a baking dish add a little cream to cover the bottom of dish. Shingle sweet potato slices, add cream to just coat the sweet potatoes; season lightly with salt and pepper and lightly sprinkle shredded cheese over potatoes. Repeat 3 more times. Cover tightly with foil and bake at 350 for 1 ½ hours

BRAISED CHARD AND TURNIPS Remove the rib from red chard and tear leaves into pieces. In a hot skillet add butter and chard. Sautee until completely wilted; add salt and pepper and deglaze with white wine. Continue to cook until liquid disappears. Peel and quarter turnips. Cook with butter and salt and pepper in a sauce pan until brown. Deglaze with wine and reduce by half. Add the juice and zest of all the citrus, as well as stock. Cover and cook until tender



Reno Recipes would also like to thank Se Ecglast for the knives, Roselee Wood Working for the gorgeous cutting boards, Valentich for the aprons, Kim Sampo for the specialty platters, Maya Rae for her assistance behind the scenes, Soul Spa for making everyone feel their best and Siren Salon and Spa for Jonathan’s great hair.

