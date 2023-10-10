International music sensation Candlelight Concerts bringing three unique shows to Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Candlelight Concert series is a one-of-a kind music experience that originated in Spain and has travelled around the globe. Now the concert is coming to Reno.

KOLO 8 Morning Break’s Katey Roshetko spoke to associate producer, Erik Kausin, who is based in Los Angeles, about how these concerts rely on local musicians to bring classical and contemporary music “to light” in a whole new way.

Several Candlelight Concerts are scheduled to come to The Theatre (505 Keystone Avenue, Reno).

“Candlelight: A Haunted Evening of Halloween Classics” takes place Wednesday-Thursday, Oct. 25 and 26.

“Candlelight: Vivaldi’s Four Seasons and More” takes place Wednesday, Nov. 8.

“Candlelight: A Tribute to Taylor Swift” takes place Thursday, Nov. 9.

Click here for a list of all the shows coming to Reno. You can also follow Candlelight Concerts on Facebook and Instagram.

