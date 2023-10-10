Harvest Host provides unique overnight stays for RV travelers

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Thousands of small businesses across North America have joined Harvest Hosts’ unique RV program that connects travelers to businesses. As the current economy wavers in uncertainty, local business owners have found ways to bring in some extra cash.

Stacey Payne, the owner of Olde Lyfe Alpacas, is based in Carson City. She became a member of Harvest Hosts, while traveling with her crew. “My main mission with that company is to breed, show and sell high-quality alpacas.” Payne is a shearer, who values the fiber of an alpacas coat. “We wanted to try and save money and I thought it would be really cool to stay on other ranches or other properties where there might be something cool to see while we were on the road.”

There are over a quarter million hosts across North America. Payne says she appreciates meeting new people. “I get to meet people all over the country. I absolutely love that. I had some guys come from North Carolina, I’ve had people come from Canada, and people come from all over the states.”

“Guests have to be self-contained. Meaning they have their own bathroom, their own water and cooking facilities,” said Joel Holland, the CEO of Harvest Hosts. “We do not charge our hosts to be in the program, it’s completely free. We don’t take any percentage of the money our members spend.”

On average, RV guests typically spend between $50 to $100 at each stay. Guests pay $100 a year to remain in the program. Payne makes custom socks, scarves, and products from the alpaca’s coat.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.