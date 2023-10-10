Elko police looking for pair accused of trying to rob city employee

ELKO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Elko Police Department is looking for a man and woman who allegedly tried to rob a city employee.

They say that around 6:45 a.m. Monday, the employee was unlocking a maintenance shed in the cemetery when he was approached by a man and woman who demanded money from him at knifepoint.

The man who had the knife approached the employee, who then punched his alleged assailant, causing the pair to flee.

Police describe the man as Hispanic, of unknown age, around 5′6″ to 5′7″, and as wearing a black coat, face mask, winter clothing, and carrying a backpack. The woman is described as white, in her 30′s, 6′, around 200 pounds, and wearing a thick blue coat and winter clothing.

Police say the man in the photo below may be connected to the attempted robbery, and his identity is needed so he can be questioned.

Police are looking for this man in connection with the attempted robbery (The Elko Police Department)

Anyone with information about this man’s identity or information about this case is asked to call the Elko Police Department at 775-777-7300.

