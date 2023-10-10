Comedian Bert Kreischer coming to the GSR

The Grand Sierra Resort
The Grand Sierra Resort(handout photo)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 2:04 PM PDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Comedian Bert Kreischer will be coming to the GSR this February.

He will be performing two shows on Feb. 16, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. as part of his Tops Off World Tour.

Tickets will go on sale on Oct. 13 at 10:00 a.m. and start at $79.50, plus taxes and fees. Infinity Rewards members will be able to access presale starting on Oct. 12 from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

To buy tickets, visit grandsierraresort.com or call 1-800-648-3568.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Reno Police Dept. responds to a report of a shooting at an apartment complex on N. McCarran...
Seven shot in northwest Reno; 2 critically injured
The mail drop off box located
U.S. Postal Service dealing with skyrocketing cases of mail theft
The scene of a fatal hit-and-run on Kietzke Lane in Reno.
Pedestrian killed in Kietzke Lane hit-and-run
Christian Webber (left) and Collin Bernard (right) model their Reno and Nevada themed apparel...
Nevada popularity growing across the Nation
Cody Ward
Lyon County Sheriff’s Office ends standoff in Dayton with arrest of suspect

Latest News

Local preschool reacts to the cease of ARP funding
The Moriah Herd Area
BLM to conduct wild horse gather near Ely
Nevada Department of Transportation logo
Widening project on Pyramid Highway to cause major lane reductions
Generic police lights
Elko police looking for pair accused of trying to rob city employee