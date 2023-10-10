Comedian Bert Kreischer coming to the GSR

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Comedian Bert Kreischer will be coming to the GSR this February.

He will be performing two shows on Feb. 16, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. as part of his Tops Off World Tour.

Tickets will go on sale on Oct. 13 at 10:00 a.m. and start at $79.50, plus taxes and fees. Infinity Rewards members will be able to access presale starting on Oct. 12 from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

To buy tickets, visit grandsierraresort.com or call 1-800-648-3568.

