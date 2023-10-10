City of Sparks partners with Reno Housing Authority for $3 million in rental assistance

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Sparks and the Reno Housing Authority are forming a partnership to give up to $3 million for rental assistance to qualifying Sparks residents.

The money aims to support the elderly, those with disabilities, and families/individuals facing unexpected emergencies.

Thanks to Assembly Bill 396, which was passed during the 82nd Legislative Session and made appropriations for Reno and Sparks for programs for rental assistance, Sparks will get $1.5 million for the 2023/2024 fiscal year, with the expectation of another $1.5 million the next year.

“The City of Sparks is committed to using these important funds to help our residents stay in their homes,” said Mayor Ed Lawson. “We remain dedicated to supporting our community through this crucial initiative.”

Sparks has two programs for those facing financial hardships: the Eviction Prevention Rental Assistance Program and the Senior Short-Term Rental Assistance Program.

The Eviction Prevention Rental Assistance Program protects people facing eviction due to financial hardship or emergencies. The assistance they provide may cover past rent, including late fees and future rent for as far back as three months, but no farther.

The Senior Short Term Assistance Program offers seniors aged 62 and older up to $500 a month if they are unable to pay rent due to rent increases or financial hardships.

“We are hoping this funding will help seniors facing unexpected medical bills, rent increases, or other financial challenges,” said Mayor Lawson. “This money may give them time to stabilize their financial situation or potentially find a more affordable home to rent.”

City staff will help residents complete applications for both programs, and the RHA will process the application and disperse the funds to landlords on behalf of approved households.

Those seeking to become approved for the program must provide detailed documentation supporting their financial hardships or emergency, along with income eligibility.

To become eligible for rental assistance, you must earn at or below 80% of the current published United States Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Income Limits for Washoe County, be a tenant in the City of Sparks with a current, active lease, and be able to demonstrate financial hardship or emergency.

You can apply for either program by calling the City of Sparks at 775-353-1685 or by emailing coshousing@cityofsparks.us.

