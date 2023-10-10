City of Reno hosting free movie screenings

(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 12:26 PM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno will be hosting three free movie screenings later this month.

The screenings are a partnership between the city and Cordillera International Film Festival. They will happen every Thursday night at Locomotion Plaza.

The schedule for the events is as follows:

  • Thursday, October 12, 2023: Frozen
  • Thursday, October 19, 2023: Harry Potter
  • Thursday, October 26, 2023: Hocus Pocus

Gates at the Plaza will open at 6:00 p.m. and movies will start at 7:15 p.m. Admission is free, however, attendees are encouraged to bring their own seating and blankets.

“We are excited to host these movie screenings because they encourage people to come together, relax, and enjoy spending time in an urban, outdoor setting,” said Reno City Manager DougThornley. “This is a great way to get families downtown as we continue to bring new life to the area.”

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with the City every Thursday for a fun night of films and activities,” said Cordillera Founder and Executive Director, Emily Skyle-Golden. “As someone who lives downtown, I look forward to providing another reason for families to experience the city in a new way.”

Food trucks will be at the screenings prior to the movies airing. Outdoor games, such as cornhole, giant Jenga, and hula hooping will also be available.

