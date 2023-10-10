BLM, Northern Nevada Correctional Center hosting horse adoption event

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management and the Northern Nevada Correctional Center are coming together to host a wild horse and burro adoption event.

The event will be held this Saturday, Oct. 14 at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center, located at 1721 Snyder Avenue, south of Carson City.

As many as 20 saddle-started wild horses and one burro will up for adoption. All have been trained by inmates from the Northern Nevada Correctional Center.

The horses come to northern Nevada by way of Oregon as well as some areas of the state and are between the ages of four and ten. The single burro available is a 2-year-old female that is halter trained.

“This is the last adoption event of 2023, so we anticipate a large group of folks from all over the country. It should be even more successful that our June adoption,” said Hank Curry, NNCC Lead Trainer. “The inmate trainers are very excited to show the public their hard work in training these animals and talking with them about their personalities.”

A catalog for the event can be found here.

Public viewing will begin at 9:00 a.m., with bidding beginning at 10:00 a.m. The starting bid is for $150.

Potential adopters are asked to enter correctional center from the north side. Cell phones, cameras, recording devices, and any form of tobacco is prohibited on the grounds, unless first approved.

