BLM to conduct wild horse gather near Ely

ELY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management will be conducting a wild horse gather near Ely next week.

On Oct. 16, BLM crews will be conducting the gather using helicopters in and around the Moriah Herd Area, which encompasses more than 53,000 acres of public and private lands in White Pine County.

The area is managed for zero wild horses due to it having an insufficient habitat to support them. However, BLM estimates there are 550 wild horses in that area, many existing outside the boundary area, and 135 existing on private property.

“Our goal is to manage for healthy public lands and healthy wild horses,” said Robbie McAboy, Ely District Manager. “The Moriah Herd Area lacks the resources necessary to sustain healthy wild horse populations year-round. As a result, the horses are moving outside the Herd Area boundary.”

BLM is seeking to round up around 400 excess wild horses to prevent the degradation of public lands. The agency says the gather is necessary to improve watershed health and protect wild horse health.

The gathered horses will be taken to the Sutherland Off-Range Corrals in Sutherland, Utah and readied for an adoption program.

