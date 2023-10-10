109 Comstock Ladies raffling off 1998 Mercedes Benz to raise money for students

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The 109 Comstock Ladies are based out of Virginia City. They are a 501c3 non-profit which raises funds to support children’s programs in Virginia City and Storey County.

The organization’s president, Karen Gysen, stopped by Morning Break to share with Northern Nevadan how they could win a car and support local students.

The raffling off of a 1998 Mercedes Benz 500 SL Coup, donated by another couple, is the final fundraiser of the year. The non-profit is selling tickets for $10 each. Then the car will be raffled off on Sunday, Nov. 12 at the World Famous Bucket of Blood in Virginia City.

To learn more about the 109 Comstock Ladies, click here. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.