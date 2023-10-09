WCSO looking for missing elderly woman

The WCSO is looking for this woman, 79-year-old Joyce Patrick(The Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 9:49 AM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing elderly woman.

79-year-old Joyce Patrick was last seen leaving her home near Calle de la Plata and Pyramid Highway at around 2:00 p.m. last Saturday, saying she was headed to the Greater Nevada Credit Union location at 1101 Los Altos Parkway in Sparks.

Patrick is described as being 5 feet 2 two inches, and weighing approximately 160 pounds.

She was last seen driving a 2001 black and gold Subaru Outback with Nevada license plates 791TFF.

Anyone with information on Patrick’s whereabouts is asked to call the WCSO at 775-785-9276.

