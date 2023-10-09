WCSD to debut electric school buses this week

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District will be unveiling two new electric school buses this week.

They acquired the buses, as well as charging stations, as part of a pilot program for evaluating the integration of electric buses into their regular fleet of school buses.

The money for the buses came from NV Energy and the Nevada Department of Environmental Protection Diesel Emissions Reduction Act grants.

