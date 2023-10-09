WCSD to debut electric school buses this week

WCSD
WCSD(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 1:19 PM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District will be unveiling two new electric school buses this week.

They acquired the buses, as well as charging stations, as part of a pilot program for evaluating the integration of electric buses into their regular fleet of school buses.

The money for the buses came from NV Energy and the Nevada Department of Environmental Protection Diesel Emissions Reduction Act grants.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Reno Police Dept. responds to a report of a shooting at an apartment complex on N. McCarran...
Seven shot in northwest Reno; 2 critically injured
The mail drop off box located
U.S. Postal Service dealing with skyrocketing cases of mail theft
The scene of a fatal hit-and-run on Kietzke Lane in Reno.
Pedestrian killed in Kietzke Lane hit-and-run
Christian Webber (left) and Collin Bernard (right) model their Reno and Nevada themed apparel...
Nevada popularity growing across the Nation
The crash happened Sunday night on State Route 439
2 killed in crash along USA Parkway

Latest News

The fire broke out around 11:30 a.m. Monday
Fire at UNR lab forces evacuations
Lyon County crash kills 2, hospitalizes 3
Naloxone Nasal Spray
Nevada tribes now eligible for free Naloxone
Craig Melzo
Reno man found guilty of killing 2-week-old; sentenced to 50 years