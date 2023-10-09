Tuesday Web Weather

Tuesday Web Weather
By Jeff Thompson
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 4:40 PM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Breezy, cooler weather is in the forecast through Wednesday, with a few showers possible. A Freeze Watch is in effect for Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Most areas will at least dip into the 30s. The end of the week will bring warmer weather, but also more clouds. This could muddy up the viewing of the annular solar eclipse on Saturday morning. Stay tuned! -Jeff

