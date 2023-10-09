Tickets on sale for Ronald McDonald House Charities annual Red Shoe Gala

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) have local non-profit chapters throughout the country. In Northern Nevada, the RMHC “keeps families close when it matters most: during their child’s illness, accident, or premature birth. Our donors and volunteers provide the gift of togetherness, offering a home-away-from-home for families who need to be together during challenging times.”

The Red Shoe Society is “a group of like-minded, young philanthropists (21 years +) committed to supporting Ronald McDonald House Charities® of Northern Nevada through fundraising, volunteering, and networking.” And here in Northern Nevada, they getting ready to host the upcoming charitable event, “A World of Games and Glamour.”

Rikki Powers, the CEO of the RMHCNN, and Kyle Robertson, a board member and Red Shoe Society Chair, stopped by Morning Break to invite the community out to the Red Shoe Gala fundraiser near the end of the month.

For this year’s event, Northern Nevadans are invited to dress to impress in their most glamorous gowns or dashing tuxedos while completing their ensembles with their boldest red shoes for an unforgettable night of youthful delight. In addition to dinner, drinks and dancing, an Evening of Games & Glamour will include games like Giant Jenga, Hula Hoops, Giant Connect 4 and so much more. It’s the ultimate way to play for a purpose.

The gala takes place Saturday, Oct. 21 from 5-10 p.m. at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa (3800 S. Virginia Street, Reno). Individual tickets are $275 and tables start at $3,000. To purchase your tickets, click here.

RMHCNN can always use help from volunteers and donors. Here are just a few ways people can volunteer:

Guest Registration: Checking families in/out of the House, giving House tours, taking referrals

Answering Phones: Taking messages for families & doing referrals for incoming families

Baking & Cooking: Making snacks and/or meals for the families

Housekeeping Chores: Making beds, cleaning out cabinets

Organizing: Supplies, shelves, storage, etc.

Gardening: Pulling weeds, clipping roses, planting flowers, etc.

Membership: Recruiting new volunteers

Anyone interested in volunteering, will need to fill out a volunteer application on the website. You can also learn more on about RMHCNN on Facebook and Instagram.

