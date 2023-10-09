Teachers’ union officially files challenge against Nevada statute preventing strike

Clark County Education Association rally on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023.
Clark County Education Association rally on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023.(FOX5)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:43 AM PDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Education Association has officially filed a complaint against the Clark County School District and the state of Nevada, claiming that barring the union from the right to strike is unconstitutional.

The teacher’s union announced they would be making the filing during a rally over the weekend, as the union continues to work without a contract. CCSD recently made a new offer to the union, but both have acknowledged that talks will go to third-party arbitration.

According to the filing, the union claims that the Nevada Revised Statute that defines a strike is vague, essentially arguing that it violates the First Amendment rights of the union. The union says work actions, including strikes, are “core rights of political speech.”

“We believe if we had the right to strike, this contract would’ve been settled over three months ago.” said CCEA Executive Director John Vellardita. “We are prepared to take this all the way to the Nevada Supreme Court to get that kind of ruling.”

CCSD provided a short statement following the filing:

We are aware of and evaluating the complaint filed by CCEA against the State of Nevada and CCSD.

Clark County School District

Vellardita said after months of failed contract talks with the district, the only option to resolve this dispute legally is with binding arbitration.

“We feel that the current law to resolve contract disputes, binding arbitration, is outdated,” he said. “It’s 70 years old, and it’s no longer practical.”

Vellardita said the union still don’t have a date for when that arbitration could begin, and it will likely be a lengthy process once it does.

“We’re filing this while we’re going to arbitration,” he said. “If we get a court ruling that’s favorable to us, that we do in fact have the right to strike, that the current law is unconstitutional, we’re going to put it before our members as to whether or not they want to exercise that option.”

If the court does rule in the union’s favor, and the members do decide to strike, Vellardita said CCSD families would be notified ahead of time to make arrangements for their students.

Meanwhile, the clock is ticking, as Vellardita says staffing is already low, and some teachers are the leaving the district or the profession altogether.

“If we don’t have an agreement, if we don’t have a decision by an arbitrator by the spring of next year 2024, that’s the recruiting period for the next school year of educators. No teacher in the country is going to come to this district seeing what’s going on,” he said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

