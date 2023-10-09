Reno Police respond to incident on Wells Avenue

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - An incident on Wells Avenue brought a heavy police presence Sunday night. It happened around 11:20 p.m. near Cheney Street. Officers also responded to Renown Medical Center.

Reno Police have not released any information about what happened or if they are looking for any suspects.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.