Reno man found guilty of killing 2-week-old; sentenced to 50 years

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man has been found guilty of first-degree murder after the court found he caused the death of his two-week old son.

Craig Melzo was sentenced to 50 years in prison after being found guilty. He will be parole eligible after 20 years.

The case began on April 3, 2020 when officers with the Reno Police Department were dispatched to an apartment for reports of an infant having breathing complications.

The infant was taken to Renown where scans found the child had suffered multiple brain bleeds and retinal hemorrhaging, indicative of significant trauma. The child succumbed to his injuries on April 7.

Multiple medical professionals determined that the abusive head trauma was the result of child abuse. Detectives with RPD determined the boy’s father was responsible for his death.

