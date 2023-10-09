Reno man found guilty of killing 2-week-old; sentenced to 50 years

Craig Melzo
Craig Melzo(The Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:35 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man has been found guilty of first-degree murder after the court found he caused the death of his two-week old son.

Craig Melzo was sentenced to 50 years in prison after being found guilty. He will be parole eligible after 20 years.

The case began on April 3, 2020 when officers with the Reno Police Department were dispatched to an apartment for reports of an infant having breathing complications.

The infant was taken to Renown where scans found the child had suffered multiple brain bleeds and retinal hemorrhaging, indicative of significant trauma. The child succumbed to his injuries on April 7.

Multiple medical professionals determined that the abusive head trauma was the result of child abuse. Detectives with RPD determined the boy’s father was responsible for his death.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Reno Police Dept. responds to a report of a shooting at an apartment complex on N. McCarran...
Seven shot in northwest Reno; 2 critically injured
The mail drop off box located
U.S. Postal Service dealing with skyrocketing cases of mail theft
The scene of a fatal hit-and-run on Kietzke Lane in Reno.
Pedestrian killed in Kietzke Lane hit-and-run
Christian Webber (left) and Collin Bernard (right) model their Reno and Nevada themed apparel...
Nevada popularity growing across the Nation
The crash happened Sunday night on State Route 439
2 killed in crash along USA Parkway

Latest News

Lyon County crash kills 2, hospitalizes 3
Naloxone Nasal Spray
Nevada tribes now eligible for free Naloxone
A Nightmare on Fourth Street
Community invited to A Nightmare on Fourth Street for Halloween crawl
FILE - A Google sign hangs over an entrance to the company's new building, Sept. 6, 2023, in...
Google sending money to 3 Storey County organizations