Monday Motivations: Isha Casagrande shares three simple steps to boost self-confidence

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Isha Casagrande calls herself a “wardrobe mentor and community connector.” She’s the creator and owner of Isha Inspired, an online social club that focuses on instilling self-confidence in women on the inside and out through positive affirmations, peer to peer mentorship and a beautifully curated shopping experience. Her company consists of the Inspiration Social Club, the inspired style box, and the Glamour Now make-up collection.

Casagrande stopped by Morning Break to share her three simple steps to increase one’s self-confidence. Watch Monday’s interview to learn more.

You can also shop her online store and become a member of the Inspiration Social Club, by clicking here. Isha Inspired is also on Facebook and Instagram.

