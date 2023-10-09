Monday Motivations: Isha Casagrande shares three simple steps to boost self-confidence

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:05 AM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Isha Casagrande calls herself a “wardrobe mentor and community connector.” She’s the creator and owner of Isha Inspired, an online social club that focuses on instilling self-confidence in women on the inside and out through positive affirmations, peer to peer mentorship and a beautifully curated shopping experience. Her company consists of the Inspiration Social Club, the inspired style box, and the Glamour Now make-up collection.

Casagrande stopped by Morning Break to share her three simple steps to increase one’s self-confidence. Watch Monday’s interview to learn more.

You can also shop her online store and become a member of the Inspiration Social Club, by clicking here. Isha Inspired is also on Facebook and Instagram.

