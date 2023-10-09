Lyon County crash kills 2, hospitalizes 3

By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 12:06 PM PDT
LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - A crash in Lyon County claimed the lives of two Yerington men and sent another three to the hospital.

On Oct. 1, at around 7:30 p.m., Nevada State Police responded to the State Route 439 in Lyon County for reports of a crash.

An investigation found that a silver 2004 Mercury Sable with five people inside was traveling the wrong way headed north in the southbound number one travel lane.

At the same time, a gray 2013 Honda Pilot was headed south on SR439 in the number one travel lane, when the front left of the Sable struck the front left of the Pilot. The collision caused the Sable to rotate counterclockwise and come to rest in the inside shoulder.

The Pilot came to rest on its left side on the outside shoulder.

A passenger in the Sable, identified as 27-year-old Cesar Gonzalez of Yerington, was pronounced dead at the scene. Three other passengers were taken to the hospital with moderate to severe injuries.

The driver of the Sable, 25-year-old Eduardo Barrera Lino of Yerington was pronounced dead at the hospital.

