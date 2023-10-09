Local preschool reacts to the cease of ARP funding

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -It’s lunch time here at Pebbles Preschool and Kindergarten in Sparks.

These two-year-old’s have had a busy day with art class. Their work will dry on these racks for now. Upstairs the three-year-old’s are working on what they would like to be when they grow up. Activities like this go on five days a week here. The children probably can’t distinguish one day from another.

But for the school director, finances had to change on October first. That’s when American Rescue Plan funds went away.

“Yea having some operations money you know available to childcare helped sustain the industry,” says Megan Hortt with Pebble Preschool and Kindergarten. “It was really important. At the beginning of COVID, we had I believe about 213 kids. And then everything closed down and dropped us to 30.

The funds were specifically directed to three categories.

Hortt was able to keep her staff and increase their salaries. For some families here subsidies were given so if they were essential workers, their kids would have a place to go. The rest would go to facilities maintenance.

As of September 30th, those funds are no longer available. Hortt was faced with difficult decisions. They included keeping her staff at their increased wages and increasing tuition costs to make up the difference.

It meant a loss of some parents and their kids.

“We are going to look elsewhere,” says Hortt of the reactions from some parents. “Parents may be working opposite shifts to cut the cost of childcare. A big area we saw enrollment decrease was before and after school programs.”

Hortt says local analysis shows the number of daycares in our area are only able to serve 40% of families who need the service. And daycare is expensive.

It would be cheaper Hortt says to send your child to Truckee Meadows Community College. While there are still subsidies to low-income families and some daycare providers, middle income families are left with few options.

While Hortt does not know of any daycare centers locally closing because there’s an end to ARP funds, it would not surprise her. While Pebbles Preschool and Kindergarten has no plans of closing.

It is estimated 70,000-centers nationwide will close due to ARP funds drying up.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.