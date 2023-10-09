Local families excited to participate in Italian Festival

By Emily Benito
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 11:39 PM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Great Italian Festival is back for the 41st year in Downtown Reno.

The event features live entertainment, a farmers market and of course, plenty of pasta.

Some of the families cooking sauces at the event want to share why it means so much for them to participate year after year:

“Since 2004 we have been putting a sauce together with our family and it’s just a fun tradition. We like to do,” says Julianna Evans, with Tuccori family. “I look forward to this every year I love doing this with my family, talking to people, serving sauce, and it’s just great overall.”

“Learning about the culture is amazing, enjoying everyone else’s sauces and getting to know our neighbors, it’s been the best day,” says the Continelli Family.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Reno Police Dept. responds to a report of a shooting at an apartment complex on N. McCarran...
Seven shot in northwest Reno; 2 critically injured
The mail drop off box located
U.S. Postal Service dealing with skyrocketing cases of mail theft
The crash happened Sunday night on State Route 439
2 killed in crash along USA Parkway
Christian Webber (left) and Collin Bernard (right) model their Reno and Nevada themed apparel...
Nevada popularity growing across the Nation
The scene of a fatal hit-and-run on Kietzke Lane in Reno.
Pedestrian killed in Kietzke Lane hit-and-run

Latest News

The scene on E. Second St. on Sunday, October 8th.
Crews respond to deadly crash on E. Second St.
Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, left, argues a point with businessman Vivek Ramaswamy,...
Some GOP candidates propose acts of war against Mexico to stop fentanyl. Experts say that won’t work
Source: AP Images
Hit-and-run injures two, one seriously, near downtown Reno
The scene of a fatal hit-and-run on Kietzke Lane in Reno.
Pedestrian killed in Kietzke Lane hit-and-run