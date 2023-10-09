Local families excited to participate in Italian Festival

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Great Italian Festival is back for the 41st year in Downtown Reno.

The event features live entertainment, a farmers market and of course, plenty of pasta.

Some of the families cooking sauces at the event want to share why it means so much for them to participate year after year:

“Since 2004 we have been putting a sauce together with our family and it’s just a fun tradition. We like to do,” says Julianna Evans, with Tuccori family. “I look forward to this every year I love doing this with my family, talking to people, serving sauce, and it’s just great overall.”

“Learning about the culture is amazing, enjoying everyone else’s sauces and getting to know our neighbors, it’s been the best day,” says the Continelli Family.

