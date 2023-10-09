Lithia Reno Subaru hosting fee-waived pet adoption event

The event will take place on Oct. 21
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 8:25 AM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Lithia Reno Subaru will be partnering with the SPCA of Northern Nevada to host a fee-waived pet adoption event.

The event will take place on Oct. 21 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at their dealership located at 2270 Kietzke Lane. All adoption fees will be sponsored by Lithia Reno Subaru.

“We are beyond thrilled to once again partner with Lithia Reno Subaru and bring our pets to an audience who might not have otherwise considered finding a pet through the SPCA of Northern Nevada,” said Jill Vacchina Dobbs, J.D., Executive Director of the SPC-NN. “It gives those pets the chance they need to be seen by new potential adopters.”

