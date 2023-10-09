Google sending money to 3 Storey County organizations

STOREY COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Google has sent more than $275,000 to organizations in Storey County as well as Henderson to benefit those local communities.

In Storey County, Eddy House will be collecting funds for its Community Living program, Fernley ACES will be collecting funds for their Music, Murals, and Margaritas Festival, and the Veterans Guest House will be collecting funds for their Virtual Platform Lift for Veterans program.

“Google is thrilled to provide support for these eight valuable entities here in Nevada,” said Kate Franko, Google’s Regional Head of Data Center Public Affairs. “We value the important work each organization contributes to improving their communities and we are grateful to have a part in it along the way.”

For Henderson, Baby’s Bounty, CORE, DISCOVERY Children’s Museum, Henderson Public Libraries, and Hope Means Nevada will be getting funds from Google.

