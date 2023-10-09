Fire at UNR lab forces evacuations

The fire broke out around 11:30 a.m. Monday
The fire broke out around 11:30 a.m. Monday(KOLO/Dan Pyke)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 12:51 PM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A fire in a laboratory at the University of Nevada, Reno forced the evacuation of the Harry Reid Engineering Laboratory Building late Monday morning.

The fire broke out around 11:30 a.m.

The Reno Fire Department says the fire was on the third floor of the building. Fire systems were able to control the blaze, and keep it contained to one room.

RFD crews remain on scene as of the publishing of this article, and it is unknown when people can return to the building.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Reno Police Dept. responds to a report of a shooting at an apartment complex on N. McCarran...
Seven shot in northwest Reno; 2 critically injured
The mail drop off box located
U.S. Postal Service dealing with skyrocketing cases of mail theft
The scene of a fatal hit-and-run on Kietzke Lane in Reno.
Pedestrian killed in Kietzke Lane hit-and-run
Christian Webber (left) and Collin Bernard (right) model their Reno and Nevada themed apparel...
Nevada popularity growing across the Nation
The crash happened Sunday night on State Route 439
2 killed in crash along USA Parkway

Latest News

Lyon County crash kills 2, hospitalizes 3
Naloxone Nasal Spray
Nevada tribes now eligible for free Naloxone
Craig Melzo
Reno man found guilty of killing 2-week-old; sentenced to 50 years
A Nightmare on Fourth Street
Community invited to A Nightmare on Fourth Street for Halloween crawl