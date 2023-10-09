“Confluence”: the poem that flows along the Truckee River and through downtown

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - You may have noticed a bright yellow poem on the curbs and sidewalks along the riverwalk and through downtown. Confluence is an artwork that will create texts running along pedestrian ways of Reno, threading a stream of words and ideas about water leading to and along the Truckee River. A test section is now in place on First Street at Arlington.

Todd Gilens, as artists and stream scientist from the Bay Area, has been researching stream science through field studies with biologists and residencies at several ecological field stations, where scientists are working to understand the dynamics of water in mountain ecosystems and changing climates. His writing will share these experiences and observations, relating the mountain landscape to urban conditions while letting the gaps and connections in urban pathways structure the story.

“Take both the cultural experience of a place and connect it to an ecological process seems like it brings more meaning into what we’re every or what our everyday experience is,” said Gilens. “Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose. Sometimes the resources are there. Sometimes they’re not.” Gilens spent 9 years researching and creating this project. “The full title is Confluence stream science and handwriting and urban curbs.”

“As a pedestrian, you’re walking along in Truckee, you’re hearing the Truckee River in the background and you’re following the flow of water in in the piece you read as you follow as you like, move gradually downhill,” explained Gilens. He makes connections between people, resources and their surrounding landscapes. “And what I wanted to do was bring those two things across, to connect in a public place, and the public place was the urban curb like the pathway where water flows through cities.”

Sentences will be cut from bright yellow trafficmarking tape and adhered to tops of curbs, sidewalks and portions of the Riverwalk. Texts written by artist Todd Gilens will be expressed in a unique cursive font made from the handwriting of Claude Dukes, Federal Water Master for the Truckee and Carson rivers from 1959 to 1984. Using software technology, the digital font guides a cutter to create the calligraphy placed onto the sidewalks.

“It really develops not just it’s not just about like this particular vision, but all the things that happen around it of people who come in and are affected by it,” added Gilens.

Gilens is working a compiling this project into a book. He advocates for a local non-profit, called the Truckee Meadows Park Foundation, which assists in the funding to expand the project. The poem should be visible for at least the next year.

