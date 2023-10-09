Community invited to A Nightmare on Fourth Street for Halloween crawl

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:16 AM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Pitch Black Printing and several local businesses in the Reno Brewery District are coming together on Friday, Oct. 13 for “A Nightmare on Fourth Street.

Get ready for a spine-tingling experience as The Brewery District comes alive for haunted Halloween crawl. This thrilling event brings together a host of Brewery District businesses along Fourth Street. Each business conjures up its own unique brand of October magic. From eerie art exhibits to devilishly delicious drinks, there’s something for everyone to enjoy! Don’t miss out on this hair-raising adventure. It’s a nightmare you won’t want to wake up from.

Megan O’Reilly, co-owner of Pitch Black Printing Co; Paul Kotler, owner of 4th Street Bar; Evangelyne Mariah, CCO of Dark Corner; and Lisa Ross, director of community outreach and engagement at Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada stopped by Morning Break to share how this event supports local businesses, artists and non-profits that call the Brewery District home.

Participating businesses include Pitch Black Printing Co. Dark Corner Haunt, Black Rabbit Meads, Commence Studios, Doggone Amazing, Pigeon Head Brewery, The Bluebird, Reno Bike Project, Nevada Sunset Winery, St. Vincent’s Thrift Shop, Pineapple Pedicabs, 4th Street Bar, and Working Class Tattoo.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Reno Police Dept. responds to a report of a shooting at an apartment complex on N. McCarran...
Seven shot in northwest Reno; 2 critically injured
The mail drop off box located
U.S. Postal Service dealing with skyrocketing cases of mail theft
The scene of a fatal hit-and-run on Kietzke Lane in Reno.
Pedestrian killed in Kietzke Lane hit-and-run
Christian Webber (left) and Collin Bernard (right) model their Reno and Nevada themed apparel...
Nevada popularity growing across the Nation
The crash happened Sunday night on State Route 439
2 killed in crash along USA Parkway

Latest News

FILE - A Google sign hangs over an entrance to the company's new building, Sept. 6, 2023, in...
Google sending money to 3 Storey County organizations
Red Shoe Gala 2023
Tickets on sale for Ronald McDonald House Charities annual Red Shoe Gala
Todd Tuttle and Paula Burris from Virginia City's Hauntober
Experience ‘Hauntober’ in Virginia City, one of the most haunted towns in the U.S.
Isha Casegrande, founder of Inspired Isha
Monday Motivations: Isha Casagrande shares three simple steps to boost self-confidence