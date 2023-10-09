Community invited to A Nightmare on Fourth Street for Halloween crawl

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Pitch Black Printing and several local businesses in the Reno Brewery District are coming together on Friday, Oct. 13 for “A Nightmare on Fourth Street.”

Get ready for a spine-tingling experience as The Brewery District comes alive for haunted Halloween crawl. This thrilling event brings together a host of Brewery District businesses along Fourth Street. Each business conjures up its own unique brand of October magic. From eerie art exhibits to devilishly delicious drinks, there’s something for everyone to enjoy! Don’t miss out on this hair-raising adventure. It’s a nightmare you won’t want to wake up from.

Megan O’Reilly, co-owner of Pitch Black Printing Co; Paul Kotler, owner of 4th Street Bar; Evangelyne Mariah, CCO of Dark Corner; and Lisa Ross, director of community outreach and engagement at Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada stopped by Morning Break to share how this event supports local businesses, artists and non-profits that call the Brewery District home.

Participating businesses include Pitch Black Printing Co. Dark Corner Haunt, Black Rabbit Meads, Commence Studios, Doggone Amazing, Pigeon Head Brewery, The Bluebird, Reno Bike Project, Nevada Sunset Winery, St. Vincent’s Thrift Shop, Pineapple Pedicabs, 4th Street Bar, and Working Class Tattoo.

