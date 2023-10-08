Heavy police presence leads to closure of Kietzke Lane

Reno police officers on scene at Kietzke Ln and Gentry Way on Saturday, October 7th.
Reno police officers on scene at Kietzke Ln and Gentry Way on Saturday, October 7th.(Ben Deach (KOLO))
By Ben Deach
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 9:54 PM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A heavy police presence on Kietzke Lane has led to the road being closed in both directions at the intersection of Gentry Way.

Scanner traffic around 8 p.m. on Saturday night indicated the possibility of a hit and run in the area.

We are still awaiting official word from Reno police, and will update when when we learn more.

