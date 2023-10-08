Heavy police presence leads to closure of Kietzke Lane
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 9:54 PM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A heavy police presence on Kietzke Lane has led to the road being closed in both directions at the intersection of Gentry Way.
Scanner traffic around 8 p.m. on Saturday night indicated the possibility of a hit and run in the area.
We are still awaiting official word from Reno police, and will update when when we learn more.
