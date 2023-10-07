A taxiing airplane collides with a Chicago airport shuttle, injuring 2 people

By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 1:33 AM PDT|Updated: seconds ago
CHICAGO (AP) — Two people were injured at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport Friday evening during an accident on the ground involving an airplane preparing for takeoff and an employee shuttle bus.

American Eagle flight 6209 operated by Air Wisconsin Airlines made contact with the bus while the plane was taxiing, American Airlines said in a statement.

Two passengers on the shuttle were transported to Ascension Resurrection hospital in Chicago with minor injuries from the accident around 7 p.m., WLS-TV reported.

American Airlines said there were no injuries reported aboard the aircraft, while six American Airlines employees were transported to a hospital for evaluation. The exact number of passengers on the flight was not provided.

An image on the WLS-TV website showed damage to the nose of the airplane, which the station reported was a 50-seat aircraft loaded with passengers.

The airplane was taken out of service and a replacement aircraft flew passengers to Dayton, Ohio, the airline said.

