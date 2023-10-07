Locals are purchasing tickets:$1.4 billion Powerball draw tomorrow evening

Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.4 billion, making it the world’s fifth largest lottery prize
By Emily Benito
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:53 PM PDT|Updated: seconds ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The anticipation is building for tomorrow’s Powerball drawing which is now the 3rd largest jackpot in the game’s history.

Locals from California and the Northern Nevada area are headed to places like Gold Ranch Casino to buy tickets. To get a Powerball ticket costs $2 per play and you can choose your numbers or have the ticket teller choose them for you with quick picks. A few power ball ticket purchasers say the [process to get the tickets is easy and fun.

”I’m really excited now. Everybody is so nice and helpful. I went in there and I said where do I stand what do I do, and they said you can go to the machines, and I said no just give me quick pick. And that’s all I was in and out in like 5-10 minutes,” says first time Powerball ticket purchaser Ruth Paltrow.

