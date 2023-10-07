Heavy police presence at northwest Reno apartment complex

The Reno Police Dept. responds to a report of a shooting at an apartment complex on N. McCarran...
The Reno Police Dept. responds to a report of a shooting at an apartment complex on N. McCarran Boulevard on Oct. 6, 2023.(KOLO)
By KOLO News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 12:32 AM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There is a heavy police presence at an apartment complex on N. McCarran Boulevard near W. 7th Street after a shooting was reported late Friday.

No information has been released about the number of victims. People should avoid the area if possible.

Check back with this story for more information as it become available.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mail drop off box located
U.S. Postal Service dealing with skyrocketing cases of mail theft
The crash happened Sunday night on State Route 439
2 killed in crash along USA Parkway
The Reno Police Department in the Lagoon Court area of Stead.
Police investigating deadly Stead shooting
The scene of a stabbing on Aitken Street near Locust Street. Inset: Joseph Weber.
Suspect in stabbing of three in Reno now charged with attempted murder
Christian Webber (left) and Collin Bernard (right) model their Reno and Nevada themed apparel...
Nevada popularity growing across the Nation

Latest News

10-6-23
Oct. 6 Sports Caravan: Part Three
10-6-23
Oct. 6 Sports Caravan: Part Two
10-6-23
Oct. 6 Sports Caravan: Part One
Carson’s Christian Rey celebrates an interception against Galena
Oct. 6 Sports Caravan