Douglas County school board votes 4-3 to retain superintendent

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) -The Douglas County School District Board of Trustees voted 4-3 Friday to retain Keith Lewis as superintendent.

Lewis’ contract as top school administrator had been placed on the school board agenda for consideration.

Friction between Lewis and the school board developed earlier in the year when the school board began exploring a policy on transgender students.

That seemed to be the core issue that led the board to replace its legal counsel, which specialized in education law, with former gubernatorial candidate Joey Gilbert. Lewis opposed the move.

Asked for comment, Lewis issued this statement on Wednesday:

“The District and Mr. Lewis have agreed that it is in the best interests of all parties that the District will exercise its contractual right to terminate Mr. Lewis’ Employment Agreement without cause, and in accordance with the provisions of his employment contract.”

Friday’s meeting was packed with supporters of Lewis, however, And after a break, the vote on his future with the school district was 4-3 in his favor. The crowd applauded the decision.

Lewis is a 28-year veteran of the school district.

