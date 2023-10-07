Authorities can’t search slain Las Vegas reporter’s devices, Nevada Supreme Court rules

Authorities say Jeff German, a Las Vegas investigative reporter has been stabbed to death...
Authorities say Jeff German, a Las Vegas investigative reporter has been stabbed to death outside his home a(K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)(Associated Press)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 8:07 PM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A slain Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter’s personal devices and other records are protected even after death, the Nevada Supreme Court has ruled.

The state’s highest court ruled Thursday that Nevada’s shield law, which protects journalists from disclosing sources, precludes Las Vegas police and prosecutors from going through Jeff German’s things, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

The ruling also stated Nevada’s return of property law applies to the newspaper because it is an “aggrieved party.” Authorities had argued they could search German’s things because the Review-Journal had no ownership claims.

The three justices also upheld a proposal that a third party examine German’s materials as part of the police investigation into his killing.

A Clark County District judge previously said she didn’t have jurisdiction to consider the matter.

Glenn Cook, the newspaper’s executive editor, applauded the court. He argued letting authorities search German’s devices and discriminate what is protected under press privilege “is like the fox guarding the henhouse.”

Attorneys for investigators have said the devices must be searched for evidence to build a case in German’s slaying.

Police allege that Robert “Rob” Telles, a Democratic elected county official, waited outside German’s home in September 2022 before fatally stabbing him. Telles was arrested five days later.

Authorities believe Telles, who has since been stripped of his elected position, was motivated by German’s reporting on Telles’ time as public administrator. German’s stories included reports of bullying and hostility perpetrated by Telles in the office, as well as an inappropriate relationship with a staffer.

Telles has pleaded not guilty to one count of murder. He plans to represent himself and has a preliminary hearing scheduled later this month.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Robert Telles appears in court on Oct. 18, 2022.
Jailed ex-elected Vegas official loses bid to get new judge in murder of journalist
Robert Telles appears in court on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.
Judge: Slain reporter sources issue for high court to decide

Most Read

The mail drop off box located
U.S. Postal Service dealing with skyrocketing cases of mail theft
The crash happened Sunday night on State Route 439
2 killed in crash along USA Parkway
The Reno Police Department in the Lagoon Court area of Stead.
Police investigating deadly Stead shooting
The scene of a stabbing on Aitken Street near Locust Street. Inset: Joseph Weber.
Suspect in stabbing of three in Reno now charged with attempted murder
Christian Webber (left) and Collin Bernard (right) model their Reno and Nevada themed apparel...
Nevada popularity growing across the Nation

Latest News

Douglas County School District Board of Trustees President Susan Jansen and lawyer Joey Gilbert.
Douglas County school board votes 4-3 to retain superintendent
People talk about buying a chance to win the $1.4 billion Powerball lottery.
Anticipation Building for $1.4B Powerball Lottery
The scene of a crash on Veterans Parkway and Rio Wrangler Parkway.
Crash on Veterans Parkway slows traffic
Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.4 billion, making it the world’s fifth largest lottery prize
Locals are purchasing tickets: $1.4 billion Powerball draw Saturday