Yoga Six Reno celebrates their grand opening of their south location and a Flow for a Cause class

By Karlie Drew
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 7:35 AM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Yoga Six Reno, a hub of well-being, is inviting the community to embrace tranquility and support a noble cause at their grand opening event Saturday, October 7.

This new studio is located off Mount Rose Highway, Yoga Six South’s grand opening celebration kicks off from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. It will be featuring local vendors, henna, food and drinks, and even tarot readings.

The highlight of the day is the “Flow for a Cause” class from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., benefiting Moms on the Run for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. This donation-based class is one way Yoga Six prioritizes their commitment to supporting local charities and fostering community engagement.

Join Yoga Six South on October 7 for a day of mindfulness, unity, and charity.

For more details and class schedules, visit [Yoga Six South]

