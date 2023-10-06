Woman goes into labor during Dallas Cowboys football game

A couple says their daughter decided to arrive three weeks early while they were at the Dallas...
A couple says their daughter decided to arrive three weeks early while they were at the Dallas Cowboys football game.(Haley & Tyler Waterman/LOCAL NEWS X/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 2:45 PM PDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (Gray News/TMX) - A Texas couple went to last Sunday’s Dallas Cowboys football game as a house divided, but they left with someone they can all root for.

Haley and Tyler Waterman said they went to the Cowboys game with the New England Patriots in town as fans of both teams.

The Watermans said they have ties to the Cowboys and the Patriots, as Haley is a die-hard Cowboys fan and Tyler is a Patriots fan from Massachusetts.

And their game day experience was made even more special with a mid-game surprise.

Haley Waterman said while cheering during the game her water broke and spectators realized she was going into labor.

First responders brought the mother-to-be to the hospital and Delaney Waterman was born early Monday morning.

The Watermans said Delaney was three weeks early but healthy at 7 pounds and 11 ounces.

“Delaney is perfect & healthy!” the couple shared. “We are over the moon with our newest best friend.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

The crash happened Sunday night on State Route 439
2 killed in crash along USA Parkway
The mail drop off box located
U.S. Postal Service dealing with skyrocketing cases of mail theft
The Reno Police Department in the Lagoon Court area of Stead.
Police investigating deadly Stead shooting
The scene of a stabbing on Aitken Street near Locust Street. Inset: Joseph Weber.
Suspect in stabbing of three in Reno now charged with attempted murder
Fatal crash graphic.
One dead in Lemmon Valley truck rollover

Latest News

Law enforcement responds to an address affiliated with the Genesis II church.
4 members of Florida family are sentenced for selling fake COVID-19 cure through online church
MGN Online
Sparks man sentenced to 20 years after shaking his baby
Kaiser Permanent workers picket Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in Baldwin Park, Calif. Some 75,000...
Health care strike over pay and staff shortages enters final day with no deal in sight
Manuel "Tortugita" Teran was killed in January's deadly shooting at the proposed training site.
Fatal shooting of protester at site of planned Atlanta police training center justified, prosecutor says
The driver of the big rig suffered minor injuries
Big rig crash on I-80 causes traffic delays