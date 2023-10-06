Sparks man sentenced to 20 years after shaking his baby

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Sparks man will serve 20 years in prison after he shook his baby, causing substantial bodily harm.

Isreal Bennett will be parole eligible after eight years. His sentence is the maximum allowed by law.

Bennett was arrested in September 2020 after detectives with the Reno Police Department were called to a hospital following reports of possible child abuse against a seven-week-old baby.

Medical staff told police the child had suffered severe brain bleeding, fractures to his skull and hemorrhaging, and brain swelling. The child’s mother told police Bennett had been frustrated in the past over not being able to bond with the child, and that on one occasion, she saw him forcefully shake the baby.

Bennett told officers there were several moments in the week where he shook his baby too hard as a way to get him to stop crying.

