Shelter in place for Dayton neighborhood

By Steve Timko
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:39 PM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DAYTON, Nev. (KOLO) -The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office asks people in the Dayton area to shelter in place due to heavy law enforcement activity.

It applies to people on Dayton Village Parkway, Sweetwater Circle and Nightengale Drive.

They asked people in those areas to stay in their homes.

The sheriff’s office provided no more information.

KOLO 8 News Now has a crew en route to Dayton.

