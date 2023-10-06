Proscenium Players Inc.’s black-and-white production of “Rope” captures the essence of the late 1920s

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Proscenium Players, Inc., Carson City’s oldest theater company, will soon be sharing their rendition of the Patrick Hamilton and Alfred Hitchcock classic, “Rope.”

Director Steven Segal, and actors Des Craig and Roman Barry, stopped by Morning Break to encourage the community to come on out and see this unique show. One of the ways in which this will be unlike any other show you might have seen, is that the the set, the costumes and the make-up are entirely black and white, as if guests are watching an old black and white film of the 1920s. The monochromatic visuals add depth to the story, emphasizing the stark contrast between light and shadow, enhancing the suspense that permeates throughout the performance.

For folks who don’t know about the play, “Rope” was written by Patrick Hamilton in 1929. Set against a backdrop of an era when alcohol and cigarettes were prevalent, “Rope” skillfully weaves these elements into the narrative, using them to reveal the complexities of its characters. The characters’ vices serve as both a source of comic relief and a reflection of the darker themes explored in the play. The constant presence of these substances adds depth to the characters’ flaws and vulnerabilities, making them more relatable to the mature audiences for whom this production is intended.

The premiere of “Rope” is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. at the Brewery Art Center’s “The Maizie” theater. This iconic venue provides the perfect backdrop for this thought-provoking production. There are also performances on Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 14-15; and Friday-Sunday, Oct. 21-23.

