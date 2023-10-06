Nevada State Treasurer holding kids art contest

The Nevada State Treasurer's Office Carson City
The Nevada State Treasurer's Office Carson City(Terri Russell)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:29 AM PDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada State Treasurer is encouraging kids aged pre-k through 12th grade to submit artwork for an art contest.

Kids participating in the What Do You Want To Be When You Grow Up art contest will have until Oct. 13 at 5:00 p.m. to submit a work of art depicting what they would like their future career to be.

The contest will consist of 14 categories and will award three grand prizes for each category. First place prize will get $1,000 deposited into a Future Path 529 college savings account. Second place will get $500 into that account, while third place will get $250.

A $200 gift card will be given to the teacher with the most submissions.

Entries can be mailed, or hand delivered to the Nevada State Treasurer’s Office, Art Contest, at 555 E. Washington Ave., Suite 5200, Las Vegas, NV 89101. You can also upload them here: NVigate.gov/contest.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened Sunday night on State Route 439
2 killed in crash along USA Parkway
The Reno Police Department in the Lagoon Court area of Stead.
Police investigating deadly Stead shooting
The mail drop off box located
U.S. Postal Service dealing with skyrocketing cases of mail theft
The scene of a stabbing on Aitken Street near Locust Street. Inset: Joseph Weber.
Suspect in stabbing of three in Reno now charged with attempted murder
Fatal crash graphic.
One dead in Lemmon Valley truck rollover

Latest News

The WCSO recently rescued a bear trapped in a dumpster ar Callahan Park.
WCSO Rescues Bear
PPI "Rope"
Proscenium Players Inc.’s black-and-white production of “Rope” captures the essence of the late 1920s
PPI "Rope"
Proscenium Players, Inc. "Rope"
Cancer Community Clubhouse Dance4Hope
Cancer Community Clubhouse hosts 2nd annual Dance4Hope breast cancer fundraiser