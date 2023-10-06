Nevada State Treasurer holding kids art contest

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada State Treasurer is encouraging kids aged pre-k through 12th grade to submit artwork for an art contest.

Kids participating in the What Do You Want To Be When You Grow Up art contest will have until Oct. 13 at 5:00 p.m. to submit a work of art depicting what they would like their future career to be.

The contest will consist of 14 categories and will award three grand prizes for each category. First place prize will get $1,000 deposited into a Future Path 529 college savings account. Second place will get $500 into that account, while third place will get $250.

A $200 gift card will be given to the teacher with the most submissions.

Entries can be mailed, or hand delivered to the Nevada State Treasurer’s Office, Art Contest, at 555 E. Washington Ave., Suite 5200, Las Vegas, NV 89101. You can also upload them here: NVigate.gov/contest.

